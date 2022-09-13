Frankie L. Meece, age 60 of Spurgeon, IN, passed away at 10:15 pm on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana.

Frankie was born on November 1, 1961, in Chrisney, Indiana to William and Golda (Blackwell) Meece. He married Tami Jones on July 3, 2012.

He was a member of the Winslow Eagles Aerie 2646, and the Winslow American Legion Post #115.

Frankie was a very loving and thoughtful husband, father, brother, papaw, and friend to all that knew him.

Surviving is his wife of 10 years, Tami Meece, two sons, J.P. Meece (Kyndall), Winslow and Bryan Meece, Evansville, one daughter, Paula Bolin (Robert), Winslow, step-children, Ed Bowen (Trish), Jessica Mason (John), Dallas BeDell (Kristen), and Dillon BeDell, eight grandchildren, five brothers, Don Meece (Martha), Arizona, Gary Meece (Anita), Evansville, Billy Meece (Chelly), Winslow, Earl Meece (Jane), Otwell, and Kenny Meece (Donna), Petersburg, one sister, Faye Richardson (Russell), Oakland City, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents, brothers Larry and Jimmy Meece, and sister Laura Pearl Heacock.

In lieu of services, there will be a Celebration of Life/Benefit at Millers Field in Winslow on Saturday, October 1st at 1 pm.

