Harold T. Hemmerlein, age 94 of Haysville, Indiana, passed away at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Northwood Good Samaritan Retirement Community in Jasper, Indiana.

Harold was born in Harbinson Township, Indiana on March 5, 1928, to Jacob and Mary (Thimling) Hemmerlein. He married Mildred K. Breitwieser on June 10, 1958, at Emmanuel Hill Church in Dubois, Indiana. She preceded him in death on January 9, 2018.

Harold retired from the maintenance department at Hedinger Metal Crafting.

He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville, the Emmanuel Hill Church Society, and the Haysville Ruritan Club.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, long drives, traveling, and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He is survived by one daughter; Stephanie (Jeremy) Breeden, Haysville, IN, and two grandchildren; Katherine and Joshua Breeden, one sister; Marcella Laughlin, and one brother; Amos (Judy) Hemmerlein.

Preceding him in death besides his wife, Mildred, are five sisters; Margaret Zehr, Viola Pride, Helen Mann, Elizabeth Ledbetter, and Leola Hemmerlein, and four brothers; Willis, Alfred, Eugene, and one brother, Jacob Hemmerlein who died in infancy.

Funeral services for Harold T. Hemmerlein will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Haysville with burial to follow in Haysville Community Cemetery. Pastor Timothy Kraemer will officiate.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time on Wednesday, September 7, at Christ Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or Emmanuel Lutheran “Hill” Church.

