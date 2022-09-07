Heart of Jasper Hosting Second Annual Dinner October 1st

Heart of Jasper is hosting their second annual Dinner on Main Street fundraiser on Saturday, October 1st on North Main Street in Jasper.

This 21 and over event will be an evening to remember as the guests enjoy delicious marinated pork and chicken fajitas prepared with food donated from local farms; music provided by Sparrow and Crandall; margaritas by Los Bravos; and a cash bar served by Headquarters. Happy Hour begins at 5:00 pm with music, margaritas, drinks, and chips & salsa. Dinner will begin at 6:00 pm and served as a Fajita Bar with pork, chicken, and grilled vegetables along with rice, beans, tortillas, and all the fixings you need for your perfect-for-you fajitas. There will be vegetarian and gluten-free options. To complete the meal, each guest will receive cake balls from MamaBird Baking Co. packaged for you to enjoy at the Fiesta or take home with you.

Picnic tables decorated in fiesta decor will be placed on Main Street beginning at 7th and Main and running through 8th and Main.

The Welcome and Registration table will be located at the intersection of 7th and Main near Corbin’s Drapery and Design. Guests should register upon arrival. Located next to the Registration table will be a Silent Auction Pinata!

The cost is $75 per ticket or $500 for a table which includes 6 tickets and a pitcher of margaritas. Tickets can be purchased and paid for online at www.heartofjasper.org. For questions, please contact Heart of Jasper Director Kate Schwenk at 812-482-4255 or by email at kschwenk@heartofjasper.org. Proceeds from this fundraiser event will be used for alley enhancements in 2023!