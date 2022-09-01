The day is almost here! Heartland Half Marathon, 5K, Team Challenge, and Kids Fun Run is taking place in Huntingburg, Indiana on Saturday, September 3.

Grab a friend or a family member to volunteer along the route to direct runners and encourage them. Signs, music, or just good, old-fashioned clapping along with words of support go a long way in encouraging a runner or walker to keep pushing toward the finish line. The race begins at 7:30 a.m. (ET).

The Heartland Committee would also like to remind the Huntingburg community to yield to race participants and be courteous to our volunteers who are protecting the runners and walkers. Also, to keep everyone safe, we ask that those who live along the race route, please be sure to keep their pets secured Saturday morning from 7:30 am-11:30 am

To view the 2022 Heartland Race Route, please visit: http://www.heartlandhalfmarathon.com/courses.html

The fun continues on 4th Street in Huntingburg where many local businesses are participating in our “Show Your Bib” discount program. Race participants can bring their race bibs and celebrate their post-race accomplishment with shopping, food, drinks, and fun on 4th Street!

Be sure to stick around as the fun will continue in Huntingburg, Indiana after the Heartland Half Marathon and Events wrap up! Enjoy ALASI’s Latino Culture Fest, also on 4th Street in Huntingburg, Indiana, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET.