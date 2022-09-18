Hilbert L. Sermersheim, age 89, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 2:11 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Hilbert was born in Jasper, Indiana on June 6, 1933, to Othmar and Catherine (Mehringer) Sermersheim. He married Viola Goeppner on October 10, 1957, in St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana.

Hilbert retired after 51 years of service at Jasper Corporation in the maintenance department.

Hilbert served in the army from 1954 to 1956 and was stationed in Korea.

He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Jasper Outdoor Recreation.

Hilbert could fix any household product and was the ultimate handyman. He was an avid reader and enjoyed playing cards, visiting auctions, and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years; Viola Sermersheim, two daughters; Carla Lechner and companion, Jeff Bueltel and Marla (Jerry) Haas, two sons; Greg (Sandra) Sermersheim and Danny (Kim) Sermersheim, and 10 grandchildren; Chad (Whitney) Sermersheim, Cara (Shane) Jones, Logan, Jason, Brandon Sermersheim, Tyler (Jessica) Lechner, Megan Lechner, Mikaela Lechner, Nicholas (Olivia) Haas and Zachary Haas, four great-grandchildren; Landyn and Trace Sermersheim, Kolton and Gavin Lechner.

Preceding him in death besides his parents are; one son who died in infancy; Kent Sermersheim, one great-granddaughter; Quinn Marie Jones, two sisters; Marcella Persohn and Delores Eckerle, and one brother; Alvin Sermersheim.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Hilbert L. Sermersheim will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a favorite charity.

