Hoosier Lottery Announces Five Powerball Winner Yet To Claim Prizes

The Hoosier Lottery is announcing five Powerball winners who have yet to claim their prizes after Saturday’s drawing. A 50-thousand dollar winning ticket was sold in Indianapolis, another 50-thousand dollar ticket was sold in Edinburgh, and a 100-thousand dollar winning ticket was sold in Greenwood. There are two even bigger winners- a one-million dollar ticket was purchased at Bedels One Stop Marathon in Laurel and a two-million-dollar winning ticket was sold at a Circle K in New Albany. Hoosier Lottery officials are encouraging everyone to check their tickets to see if they won.
