Huntingburg Herbstfest Parade Winners

The Huntingburg Herbstfest wrapped up on a pleasant afternoon this past Sunday. Floats, walking units, and others made their way down 4th Street and 1st Street to the city park. The results of the parade judging are as follows: The Mayor’s Choice Plaque was given to the Huntingburg United Methodist Church Float. Queen’s Choice was ALASI. The Indiana DNR Fire Control Jeep owned by Lynn Krodel was named the Best Fire Aparatus and Kelly’s Auto Service and Repair was the Best Car Unit. The Best Walking plaque was handed to the Marching Raider Band. Best Float was a pirate ship float from Puzzles and Padlocks. Charlie Fraze who was the Herbstfest Grand Marshall selected Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s float for the Grand Marshall’s Award.

The Huntingburg Herbstfest Queen Pageant will be aired on 18 WJTS TV Wednesday, September 28th at 8:00 pm EST and the parade will air on Thursday, September 29th at 8:00 pm. Both the pageant and parade will again be shown on 18 WJTS TV on Sunday beginning at 3:00 pm EST.