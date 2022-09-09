Impaired Driver Arrested in School Zone in Pike County

Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at approximately 2:18 p.m., Trooper Angermeier of the Indiana state police was patrolling the school zone at Pike Central High-Middle School when he observed the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck disregard the stop sign on SR 61 at SR 56. The driver was stopped and identified as Anna Watson, 37, of Winslow. Watson displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Watson was transported to Daviess Community Hospital in Washington where further investigation revealed she was under the influence of alcohol, benzodiazepine, and methamphetamine. Watson was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction of a level 6 felony. She was lodged in the Pike County Jail where she is currently being held on bond.