A new report says Indiana is among the Top 10 states for drug overdose deaths. The website NiceRx ranks Indiana seventh in the nation for drug deaths between 2013 and 2020. Their report says more than 17 thousand people overdosed in those years. Heroin was the main killer, though the report says fentanyl is becoming more of a problem.

