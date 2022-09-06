Indiana Department of Education Announces the Launch of Indiana Learns

The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) last week announced the launch of Indiana Learns, a statewide grant program that will provide qualifying families with up to $1,000 to spend on math and English/language arts high-dosage tutoring and approved out-of-school academic programs for their students. The initiative’s goal is to increase access to effective, out-of-school academic support to help students recover from learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed House Enrolled Act 1251 to create a microgrant program for families that could provide additional learning support for students most impacted academically by the COVID-19 pandemic. IDOE selected The Mind Trust, an Indianapolis-based education nonprofit organization, as a partner to operate the two-year program.

Results of a study conducted by the National Center for Assessment in conjunction with IDOE show that students experienced a moderate to significant academic impact in English/language arts and a significant impact in math following pandemic-related learning disruptions. After one year of intensive support, results show that learning is stabilizing or recovering for many students. However, proficiency rates for specific student populations, including Black, Hispanic, English learner students, low-income students, and students with disabilities, remain significantly below both pre-pandemic levels as well as their grade-level peers.

Student qualifications

To qualify for an Indiana Learns tutoring grant, students must meet all of the following criteria:

Legally reside in Indiana,

Be enrolled at a traditional public, charter, or accredited non-public school,

Qualify for Federal Free or Reduced Lunch, and

Have scored Below Proficiency in both math and English/language arts on ILEARN as a third or fourth grader in 2022.

Once a family has registered at IndianaLearns.org, they can manage their account and find participating learning partners in an online platform that will be available by Saturday, October 1. The platform will also include helpdesk resources.

Funds can be used on approved virtual and in-person tutoring opportunities listed on the online platform. Examples of qualifying expenses include private tutoring, small group tutoring, or academic-focused camps held during school breaks.

Additional information for families can be found at IndianaLearns.org.