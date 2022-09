There’s now a better way to track monkeypox in Indiana. The state Department of Health yesterday launched a new monkeypox dashboard. In addition to a case count, the dashboard has a map that shows where Indiana’s cases are located. Most of the 153 monkeypox cases in the state are in central Indiana. Public health managers say the dashboard will be updated daily, Monday through Friday.

