Janice M. Hilgeman, age 86, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 11:46 p.m. on , 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Janice was born in Portersville, Indiana, on , 1936, to Frederick and Virginia (Padgett) Braun. She married Harold Hilgeman on , 1956, in Portersville Presbyterian Church in Portersville, Indiana.

She was a 1954 graduate of Jasper High School.

For her entire career, she was a bookkeeper for Meadow Gold Dairy.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Jasper, Celebration Singers, Local Music, and Arts Coterie, and was also instrumental in organizing the Festival on the Green in Jasper.

Janice enjoyed going to auctions, as she collected depression glass, playing cards, and Bingo, and was an avid sports fan, enjoying IU basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. She also enjoyed playing Tripoli and was a member of a group that played often.

Surviving are her husband, Harold Hilgeman, Jasper, IN, one daughter, Sherri Hilgeman, Jasper, IN, two grandchildren, Jon (Katie) Hilgeman, Jasper, IN, and Andrew Hilgeman, Jasper, IN, and two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Christian Hilgeman.

Preceding her in death is one son, Brian H. Hilgeman.

A grave site service for Janice M. Hilgeman will be held at 10:30 a.m. on , 2022, in Portersville Cemetery in Portersville, Indiana. Pastor Joe Helt will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dubois County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com.