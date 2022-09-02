Jasper Man Arrested on drug and neglect charges yesterday afternoon.

On 09/01/2022 at approximately 11:56 am, The Jasper Police Department assisted the Department of Child Services (DCS) on an initial assessment, located at the residence of 485 Herbig Lane. As DCS and the Jasper Police Department were knocking on the door, attempting to speak with the homeowner, a large odor of marijuana was found to be coming from the residence. Upon investigation, a search warrant was granted and executed at the residence of 485 Herbig lane at 2:00 pm. Upon a search of the residence, officers located over 7 pounds of marijuana, approximately $6,000 cash, a large quantity of marijuana edibles, a handgun, as well as several other illegal drugs and paraphernalia. The homeowner, who was inside the residence during the execution of the search warrant was identified as Calvin Helming (09/09/1981).

Helming was arrested and lodged in the Dubois County Security Center on charges of:

Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance w/ Firearm (Level 5 Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance (Level 6 Felony)

Dealing in Marijuana (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Cocaine or Narcotic Drug (Level 6 Felony)

Possession or Use of a Legend Drug or Precursor (Level 6 Felony)

Neglect of a Dependent (Level 6 Felony)

Maintaining a Common Nuisance (Level 6 Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Class A Misdemeanor)

Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor).

Assisting agencies were the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department and The Department of Child Services.