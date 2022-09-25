Jasper three-vehicle accident causes $6000 total damages

A three-vehicle accident in Jasper causes $6000 in damages

Saturday afternoon, the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling north on Newton St. approaching the 33rd St. intersection.

When the Honda made it to the top of the hill there was a Nissan Rogue stopped there.

The driver of the Honda failed to stop in time and crashed into the rear of the Nissan.

The impact of the crash pushed the Nissan forward into a Ford F150 that was stopped in front of it.

Both the Honda and the Nissan received $3000 each in damages from the accident and the Ford had no damages.

None of the drivers were injured and there are no known charges at this time.