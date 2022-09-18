Jasper Woman Behind Bars on OWI Charges

A Jasper woman is behind bars on OWI charges.

Late Saturday night, Jasper Police Department Officers saw a vehicle swerve into the wrong lane near Precious Blood Church.

The officers stopped the vehicle and were able to identify the driver as 48-year-old, Andrea Lichlyter.

Upon investigation, officers noticed Lichlyter was showing signs of impairment.

Officers took Lichlyter to the Jasper Police Department for a chemical breath test which resulted in .097.

Lichlyter was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI and OWI with endangerment.