Jasper Woman Behind Bars on OWI Charges

A Jasper woman is behind bars on OWI charges.
Late Saturday night, Jasper Police Department Officers saw a vehicle swerve into the wrong lane near Precious Blood Church.
The officers stopped the vehicle and were able to identify the driver as 48-year-old, Andrea Lichlyter.
Upon investigation, officers noticed Lichlyter was showing signs of impairment.
Officers took Lichlyter to the Jasper Police Department for a chemical breath test which resulted in .097.
Lichlyter was booked into the Dubois County Security Center and is facing charges of OWI and OWI with endangerment.
