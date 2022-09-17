Joe Frederick Rust, age 84, of Holland, passed away at 4:27 p.m., on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in Jasper.

He was born on November 25, 1937, in Holland, to Victor and Cora (Schmett) Rust. Joe was a graduate of Holland High School. He was a veteran of the Army and had spent 16 months stationed in Korea. He married Jeanne Henke on October 18, 1958 at St. James Lutheran Church in Holland. He enjoyed fishing and coon hunting and had several breeds of coon dogs that he’d hunt with including Bluetick, Plott Hound and Black and Tan. His favorite was a Redbone named “Pal”. After 43 years of working for DMI, Joe retired as a foreman. He began making wooden toys in his pastime including tractors, wreckers and road graders. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Carol Wertman; and a brother, Don Rust.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Rust of Holland; two daughters, Julie (Dave) Hufnagel of Mariah Hill, Jill Schurz of Ferdinand; a son, Joel Rust of Holland, four grandchildren and by 11 great- grandchildren.

Services for Joe Rust will be held at 2:00 p.m. E.D.T., Monday, September 19, 2022 at Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg with burial to follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Rev. Larry Langer will officiate the service. The Holland American Legion will conduct military graveside rights.

Friends may call for visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the day of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Holland Fire Department.