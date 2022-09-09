John F. Opel, age 59, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at home.

John was born in Jasper, Indiana, on July 31, 1963, to Virgil and Margaret (Stratman) Opel.

John is a graduate of Jasper High School and was a long-time employee of Jasper Engines and Transmissions.

He volunteered at the French Lick West Baden Hotel as a docent and at the Dubois County Museum.

He was an active member of Precious Blood Catholic Church.

He is survived by two brothers; Stephen (Lynn) Opel, Redondo Beach, CA, Joseph (Jennifer) Opel, Groveland, IL, one sister; Mary (Richard) Faris, Dana Point, CA, three nieces, and four nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and one brother; Jeffrey Opel.

A Mass of Christian Burial for John F. Opel will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Precious Blood Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper.

A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. (noon) until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Becher-Kluesner Downtown Chapel in Jasper, and one hour before the service at Precious Blood Catholic Church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 12th.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Dubious County Museum.

