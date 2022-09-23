Knies Selected to Fill Jasper Clerk-Treasurer Vacancy

Kiersten Knies of Jasper has been selected by the Dubois County Democratic Party to fill the Jasper Clerk-Treasurer office held by Allen Seifert, who will resign on October 7th to pursue other business opportunities. The Dubois County Democratic Party Central Committee held a special caucus Tuesday, September 20th to fill the upcoming vacancy, voting unanimously to elect Kiersten Knies.

Mrs. Knies most recently served as a Probation Officer for Dubois County and worked as a Court Reporter in the Dubois County Circuit Court for many years. Kiersten has business management experience with Kimball as a Government Contract Specialist, and her own Court Reporting business in Dubois County.

Kiersten is a life-long resident of Jasper; she and her husband Jason, have five children.

Before taking the vote, several Caucus members gave statements of support for Kiersten.

Kiersten was sworn into office on Wednesday, September 21st by Judge Nathan Verkamp and will take over as Jasper Clerk-Treasurer on October 7th