Lanny L. Ingram of Selvin, age 81, passed away on September 17, 2022 at Cathedral Healthcare Center in Jasper, Indiana. He was born August 4, 1941 to the late Barney and Lauretta Ingram.

Lanny is survived by children Kevin (Jackie) Ingram, Cindy Schauss, Kenneth (Sherri) Ingram, Keith Ingram and Jennifer (John Michael) Mullins. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

A private gathering will be held at a later date.

Simple Cremation Evansville is entrusted with care.