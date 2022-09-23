Lark Ranch Opening Day Saturday, September 24th

Lark Ranch is celebrating the opening day, tomorrow, Saturday, September 24th by kicking off the fall season at both locations in Indiana. Located in Loogootee at 3145 Killion Mill Rd and 1611 N. Meridian Rd in Greenfield, Lark Ranch offers fun for everyone in your family. Owner,

Whether you are young or old, the is something for everyone. Find your way through the large Corn Maze. Pick your pumpkin in the Pumpkin Patch. Take a Train Ride. Enjoy some fall food. Scream on the Amusement Rides, Slide Mountain, or Zipline. Lark Ranch will be open every weekend from September 24th -October 30th.

To purchase tickets today or find out more, visit LarkRanch.com. Located in Loogootee, IN and Greenfield, IN, Lark Ranch began in 2001, when Matt Lark an Indianapolis attorney with ties to Martin County, and a love for farming, began receiving requests from local schools to host educational field trips at his farm. After seeing the positive reactions from the students and local community upon visiting, Matt decided to carve a maze out of his field of corn and plant a pumpkin patch that would be open to all. Thus, Lark Ranch was born. With the help of Matt’s three sons Adam, Kyle, and Eric, Lark Ranch has steadily grown the farm into the attraction it is today.