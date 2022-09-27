Lenny Elkins, age 88, of Celestine, Indiana, passed away at 8:59 a.m. on Monday, September 26, 2022, surrounded by family in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Jenny was born in Celestine, Indiana, on November 5, 1933, to Charles and Anna (Mathies) Hoffman. She married Calvin D. Elkins on June 23, 1962, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana. He preceded her in death on August 7, 2011.

She was a homemaker and was a cook at the Celestine Community Club for over 30 years.

She was a member of St. Isidore Parish – St. Celestine Catholic Church, St. Ann’s Society, and the Celestine Community Club.

Jenny enjoyed sewing, making quilt tops, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are two daughters, Sheila (Joey) Asbell, Jasper, IN, and Christie (Bryon) Schneider, Ferdinand, IN, five grandchildren, Cody, Emily, Kale, Kasady, and Bailey, and five great-grandchildren, Gannon, Braxton, Brooklynn, Braylynn, and one on the way.

Preceding her in death besides her husband are two sisters, Leona Schlachter and Frieda Berg, and one brother, Alfred Hoffman.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Jenny Elkins will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in St. Celestine Catholic Church in Celestine, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service at the church on Thursday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Isidore Parish, Celestine Community Club, or the Lange-Fuhs Cancer Center.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com