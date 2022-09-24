Little Miss and Jr. Miss Crowned At Herbstfest

(Huntingburg)– night, 25 young ladies competed for the Little Miss Herbstfest crown and 12 contestants competed for the Junior Miss Herbstfest crown.

Jocelyn Devillez was crowned as the 2022 Little Miss Herbstfest. Jocelyn is the daughter of Aaron and Chauncey Altstadt and Derek Devillez and she lives in Huntingburg. First runner up Little Miss Herbstfest is Lilliana Ayala, daughter of Cole Petry and Amy Angerer. The second runner-up is Emma Ditmore daughter of Logan and Tiffany Mosby and Markus Ditmore. Little Miss Photogenic is Charlie Merter, daughter of Jared and Jordan Merter.

Ana Flores was crowned as the 2022 Junior Miss Herbstfest. Ana is the daughter of Josue and Antonia Flores and lives in Huntingburg. The first runner-up Junior Miss Herbstfest is Addy Jo Blessinger daughter of Chad and Jyl Blessinger. The second runner-up Junior Miss is Noelle Hedinger daughter of Daniel and Taylor Hedinger. Miss Photogenic is Caroline Vollmer, daughter of Eric and Lacey Vollmer.

Last year’s Little Miss Herbstfest Amelia Trusty and last year’s Junior Miss Herbstfest Sophia DeKemper were on hand to crown the new royalty. Earlier in the week, on , Miss Herbstfest 2022 Jenna Kendall and Miss Teen Herbstfest 2022 McKenna Hiter were crowned. The Herbstfest continues at the Huntingburg City Park and will wrap up with a parade starting at 2 p.m.