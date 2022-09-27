Martin County Accident on Saturday Involving a ATV and Truck

On SATURDAY, September 24, 2022, at approximately 1:44 pm, Martin County 911 received a report of an accident on Dover Hill Road involving a pick-up truck and ATV Four-Wheeler.

A preliminary investigation by Trooper Andrew Beaver determined a juvenile male was traveling Northeast on Dover Hill Road on a Four-wheeler and was traveling over the center line going around a curve. At the same time, another male juvenile was traveling Southwest in a small pick-up truck when he came upon the four-wheeler in the middle of the curve. The driver of the pick-up truck attempted to swerve and miss the four-wheeler, however, did not have enough time to react and both vehicles struck each other.

The ATV driver was thrown from the four-wheeler and landed in the middle of the road and became unconscious. Martin County EMS along with Loogootee First Responders treated the juvenile at the scene before transporting him to Daviess Community Hospital where he was later flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Big John’s Towing due to disabling damage. It was also determined the driver of the ATV was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. Names of the drivers are being held due to both being minors.

Indiana State Police was assisted by Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Loogootee Police Department, Martin County EMS, Loogootee Fire Department, and Big John’s Towing.