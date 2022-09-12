Memorial Health Family Medicine Open House September 28th

Are you in need of a primary care provider to manage your health? Memorial Health Family Medicine is hosting an open house on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, from 6:00 – 7:30 p.m. to explain all the health care services available at the clinic including:

Health checkup visits

Women’s health care, including prenatal care

Family planning

Immunizations and physicals

Referrals to specialty care when needed

Memorial Health Family Medicine accepts all patients, with or without insurance, and bases payment on a sliding scale for those who qualify. Spanish-speaking staff will also be available, and refreshments will be provided.

Memorial Health Family Medicine is located at 966 Bartley Street in Jasper. For more information regarding the open house or to schedule a medical appointment, please call (812) 996-7810.