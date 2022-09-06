Meriam Schwartz, age 68, of Marengo, IN passed away on , 2022, at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, KY.

She was born on , 1954, to Daniel Schwartz and Fannie (Troyer) Schwartz in Hohenwald, TN.

Meriam loved her family and love any babies and little children. She enjoyed playing Euchre, along with cooking and gardening.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Meriam is survived by her husband of 39 years Enos F. Schwartz, her children; Daniel Schwartz, Nick Schwartz, and Thomas Schwartz, two sisters Lydia Schwartz and Lizzie Schwartz, and many half-siblings, and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be on , 2022, at 11:00 am at Fairview General Baptist Church in Taswell, IN.

Visitation will be on , 2022, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and also on from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am

Sis. Kim Allen will be officiating the funeral service with burial in the Schwartz Family Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Meriam Schwartz.