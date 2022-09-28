Midnight Rider to Play at Lincoln Amphitheatre This Saturday October 1st

Midnight Rider to Pay Homage to the Allman Brothers Music at Lincoln Amphitheatre on October 1

Lindsey James Williams is set to open the final Saturday evening event of the season

Midnight Rider Live will honor the music of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members of the Allman Brothers Band this Saturday, October 1. Lindsey James Williams will open at 6:30 p.m. with the Chicago-based Midnight Rider following at 7:30 p.m. The final Saturday night event of the season is presented by Hedinger Beverage Distributing Company and Key Associates Realty.

A limited amount of VIP ($24.95) and General Admission ($19.95) tickets are still available for this event at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, directly at bit.ly/ABBatAMP, or by calling 812-937-2329. VIP tickets include a free drink voucher good for beer/wine for our guests 21 and over or for Pepsi products.

Midnight Rider strives to honor what they feel is most important—the music. Music that has inspired generations of fans through its boldness and creativity.

Tickets for this and all Lincoln Amphitheatre events, including the season-ending Sunday Amp Unplugged afternoon event on October 9 featuring Duke Tumatoe & the Power Trio with very special guest EV Mae, can be purchased at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com or by box office phone at 812-937-2329.

About the Lincoln Amphitheatre

As one of the largest fully-covered amphitheaters in the United States, Lincoln Amphitheatre is a majestic 1,500-seat venue located within Lincoln State Park in Lincoln City, Indiana, the boyhood home of Abraham Lincoln. The venue is under the management of the Indiana Destination Development Corporation. For additional information, call 812-937-2329 or email lincolnamphitheatre@visitindiana.com.