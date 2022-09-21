Mt. Vernon Police Officer Arrested on Drunk Driving Charges

A southern Indiana police officer is looking at charges after his fellow officers say he drunkenly crashed his squad car while responding to a shooting last month. Prosecutors filed formal charges yesterday against Mt. Vernon police officer Michael Collins. The Indiana State Police say his blood alcohol level was close to twice the legal limit when he crashed into the back of another squad car while responding to the shooting of Herbert Wade. Collins was booked then released from jail, and is facing drunk driving and official misconduct charges. Collins has been a police officer in Mt. Vernon since 1998, and is a field training officer and crisis intervention officer.

