New Albany Man arrested in Jasper on meth-related charges yesterday morning

On September 29, at Approx 4:19 am a Jasper City Police Officer Conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Newton and W Tenth St. After investigation, drugs, and paraphernalia were located in the vehicle driver by 40-year-old Robert Ott. Ott was booked into the Dubois County security center on charges of possession of meth, possession of a legend drug, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license.