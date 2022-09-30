New Albany Man Arrested in Jasper on Meth-Related Charges Yesterday Morning

Posted By: Logan Troesch September 30, 2022

On September 29, at Approx 4:19 am a Jasper City Police Officer Conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Newton and W Tenth St.  After investigation, drugs, and paraphernalia were located in the vehicle driver by 40-year-old Robert Ott.  Ott was booked into the Dubois County security center on charges of possession of meth, possession of a legend drug, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, and operating a vehicle without ever receiving a license. 

