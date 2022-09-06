North Carolina Man Arrested in Jasper On OWI and OWI Related Charges

A North Carolina man was arrested in Jasper on OWI and OWI Related Charges.

At approx 8:56 PM on 09-05-2022, the jasper police department conducted a traffic stop at west 2nd st and south newton, while conducting the stop, it was determined that the driver identified as Robert Martin may be intoxicated at which point an OWI investigation began. Martin refused to conduct chemical testing at which point a search warrant was applied for and granted. Martin then refused the search warrant. also located at the scene were drugs and drug paraphernalia. Martin was arrested and lodged in the Dubois county security center on charges of obstruction of justice, OWI, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.