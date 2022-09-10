ONE-DAY STREET CLOSURE ON COURTHOUSE SQUARE

On Monday, September 12, 2022, from 7 am to 5 pm, Ragle Construction will be closing access to East 6th from the Courthouse Square to facilitate the installation of a manhole and stormwater infrastructure. Road Closed barricades will be placed the full length of the northbound travel lane at the intersection of Main Street and 5th Street to keep vehicular traffic from entering the Square. Barricades will also be placed across Main Street just south of the Courthouse in front of Boeckman’s Furniture. (See attached map for areas of closure.)

This work is being done as part of the Courthouse Square Infrastructure and Revitalization Project.

If you have specific questions, please contact the City of Jasper Engineering Department at 812-482-4255.