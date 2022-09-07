Patoka 2000 Will Soon Bring In Fall Mums For Patoka River Bridge

The flowers on the Patoka River Bridge for the Summer of 2022 will soon fade and will soon be removed. Thanks to the many generous donors who have made donations in memory of, or in honor of loved ones.

It is soon time to adorn the bridge with beautiful fall mums that will take us through the end of October/early November. In order to defray the costs of this beautification project, Patoka 2000 seeks donations from individuals, families or businesses throughout the community. You may make a donation in any amount and specify that the donation is in honor of someone, in memory of someone, or as a tribute to a favorite cause. By doing this, you are able to remember that person or cause, while admiring the beautiful bridge area every time that you drive across. Family members and friends are encouraged to chip in together for this great beautification project.

By working together we can continue to make Jasper a clean, bright community for those that live here and those that are just traveling through.

The flowers on the bridge are watered this year by the following volunteers: Kimball International Research & Development team/Greg Kuntz, Debbie Allen State Farm Insurance staff, Jasper Jaycees, Rotary Club of Jasper/Judi Brown, Merrill Lynch/Tara Schnaus, Drew Englert & Nancy Eckerle.

The deadline for accepting donations for the Fall Project is September 30.

For more information on how to make a donation toward the flowers on the bridge or to assist with watering the bridge flowers, contact the Jasper Chamber of Commerce at 482-6866.