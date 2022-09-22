Patoka Lake Cleanup Saturday September 24th

Patoka Lake will be hosting a clean-up day coming up this Saturday, September 24th. It’s a great day to help out and keep Patoka Lake Clean and according to Carla Striegel-Winner its great for people of all ages.

This will be the 16th year for the Patoka lake cleanup event and John Wade tells us how far their efforts have come in 16 years

Carla Striegel-Winner explains where exactly the clean-up effort will take place and some of the things volunteers will get for lending their helping hand

So come out and help out a great cause this Saturday, September 24th at the Patoka lake dam. Registration will start at 8 am, lunch will be served at 11 am and door prizes will be awarded as well. They ask for you to bring lawn chairs for lunch as seating will be limited. For more information on the cleanup, you can call the Patoka Lake Nature Center at 812-685-2447.