Patoka Lake hosts final kayak tour of the year, Oct. 1

Bring your kayak and join the interpretive naturalist on Saturday, Oct. 1 for the final kayak tour of Patoka Lake’s season. The trip will leave from the Osborn boat ramp at 9 a.m. Plan to meet at 8:45 a.m. to get the equipment ready and get your boat in the water.

Participants can see eagles and osprey along the two-hour journey. Bring binoculars, cameras, and life jackets. Nonmotorized boat launch permits are required and will be sold at the event for $5.

For more information regarding this program or other interpretive events, please call the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.

Patoka Lake (on.IN.gov/patokalake) is at 3084 N. Dillard Road, Birdseye, IN 47513.