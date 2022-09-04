Patricia “Patty” Lou Frye, age 84, went to be with Jesus at her home on , 2022, with her husband of 44 years, Ed Frye, by her side.

In the early 70s, she had worked in the family business at the Esarey Lumber Company in Petersburg while teaching Girls in Action classes at the Shoals Baptist Church in Shoals Indiana. Through the years she had been an active member of the Petersburg sorority, Psi Iota Xi, she taught children the Bible at the Gospel Center Church in Petersburg and was currently an active member of the Immanuel Baptist Church in Petersburg.

In 1987, she began working at the Jasper Memorial Hospital where she continued for 15 years. She was an avid bridge player and enjoyed taking care of her flowers and vegetable garden at home when not enjoying time with their Florida friends during the winter and traveling with her husband to see new places.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Aaron and Dicie Miller; her first husband, Jim Esarey; sisters Glenda Prusiecki, Nancy Wright, Jeri Channel, and Norma Lewis. Also preceding her in death are her brothers Paul “Butch” Miller and Charlie Miller.

Patricia is survived by her beloved husband, Ed Frye, her son, Joe Esarey; her brother, Kenny Miller of Oakland City; her grandchildren, Daniel Esarey (Hanna), Hannah Esarey, and David Esarey; her great-grandchildren, Eli, DeLaney, and Noah, and her wonderful nephews. Patricia is also survived by the wonderful children of her beloved husband, Wendy (Tamer) Adams, Jennifer (Kenny) Pinkstaff, and Kenny Frye along with their beautiful children, Bryce Frye, Ashley (Adam) Barmes, Morgan (Rich) Phillips, Kenny (Paige) Pinkstaff, Paige (Lee) Meyers, and their 8 grandchildren.

A service to celebrate the life of Patricia Frye will be held at the Harris Funeral Home in Petersburg, Indiana on , , at 11 am EST with Joe Esarey officiating. A time of visitation will be 4-8 pm EST on and one hour before the service on .

Burial will be at the Walnut Hills Cemetery in Petersburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations please be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and can be mailed to 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

