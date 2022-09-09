Renee Jay, age 51, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away at 10:32 a.m. on , 2022, in Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

Renee was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on , 1971, to Timothy and Carlin (Roberts) Norris.

She was a graduate of Brownsburg High School and then attended college, earning her Master’s degree.

She worked at Meyers Distributing and worked security at the French Lick Casino.

She was a member of the Jasper Moose.

Renee loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids, and she also loved to read and spending time with her dog, Booger.

Surviving is one son, Dallion (Tish) Jay, Jasper, IN, four grandchildren, Kellion, Dallion II, Benson, and Emreey, her father, Tim Norris, Cloverdale, IN, and one sister, Amey (Edward) Mancini, Indianapolis, IN.

Preceding her in death is her mother, Carlin Norris, and both sets of grandparents.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

