Robert “Bob” Lee Apple Jr., age 76, of Eckerty, IN passed away on , 2022, at St. Charles Healthcare in Jasper, IN.

He was born on , 1946, to Robert Lee Apple and Rowena (Speer) Apple in Paoli, IN.

Bob was a Navy Veteran from the Vietnam War, retired from the State of Indiana Board of Animal Health, and then went on to truck driving after his retirement, he was not one for sitting around. Bob was a Lifetime member of the NRA and a member of the Eckerty Christian Church. He was a gun enthusiast and loved hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Linda Kay Apple, his children Heather (John) McFarland, Robert (Heather) Lee Apple III, and Leo Cox, his grandchildren Chloe and Bailey Apple and Kenton Cox, and his sister Karen Apple.

The funeral service will be on , 2022, at 1:00 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on , 2022, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on , from 9:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

Officiating the funeral service will be Dr. Greg Hoagland with burial at Bethany Union Cemetery in Eckerty, IN.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

