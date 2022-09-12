Rotary Club of Dubois County Grants $2,000 to LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana

Through funds raised at the 2022 ATHENA Leadership Awards Banquet, the Rotary Club of Dubois County made a donation of $2,000 to the LifeSpring Foundation of Indiana on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The LifeSpring Foundation was chosen as this year’s nonprofit donation recipient by ATHENA Award Recipient, Rossina Sandoval. Sandoval currently serves as a board member for LifeSpring Health Systems. Receiving the check were LifeSpring representatives, Stacy Moore-Nolan, Bonifacio Aleman, and Rossina Sandoval.

The LifeSpring Foundation provides assistance to programs at LifeSpring Health Systems and similar organizations that don’t have a specific budget or outside funding source. These funded programs are important for their clients to achieve earlier self-sufficiency and/or remove barriers to healthcare access.

This year’s donation marks the tenth time the Rotary Club of Dubois County (formerly the Rotary Club of Jasper) has donated a sizeable portion of the event’s proceeds to the ATHENA Recipient’s charity of choice. Rotary is an organization of business and professional people united worldwide, who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and help build goodwill and peace in the world. If you’re interested in learning more about the Rotary Club of Dubois County, visit www.duboiscountyrotary.com or follow the Club on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.