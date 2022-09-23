September 24th National Hunting and Fishing Day

Sept. 24 is National Hunting & Fishing Day and the last Free Fishing Day of the year in Indiana.

Both provide unique opportunities to enjoy the state’s public lands and waters.

On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents can fish any of the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp. To celebrate the last Free Fishing Day of 2022, there are opportunities to fish on several Indiana DNR properties as listed on the DNR Calendar. See the Where to Fish map for more details on the best places to fish with those who don’t have a license.

National Hunting & Fishing Day recognizes the importance of hunters, anglers, and competitive target and recreational shooters and their positive force in the protection of natural resources. The Indiana DNR salutes the many ways these groups provide the funding foundation for wildlife conservation. The DNR invites all Hoosiers to visit some of the many Fish & Wildlife areas (FWAs), state parks, state forests, and other public lands in Indiana. Check the DNR Calendar for more information on events happening at DNR properties this weekend.

Several hunting seasons are also open this weekend, including those for dove, sora rail, and snipe, as well as the early teal, and youth deer seasons. Celebrate National Hunting & Fishing Day by sharing the experience of exploring the natural resources outdoors.

To view more DNR news releases, including one on National Public Lands Day, which is also Sept. 24, see dnr.IN.gov.