The Divine Mercy Parish to Host Harvest Festival on October 9th

The Divine Mercy Parish will host their Harvest Festival on Sunday, October 9th from 10a-3pm. Join them for a festival filled with fun for all ages! They will be serving Arnie’s Famous Honey Cashew Chicken meals with mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw burgers, potato wedges with cheese, nachos and much more!

They will also have a pie eating contest, pumpkin decorating contest, Bingo, Euchre Tournament, Basketball Free throw Contest, Kids’ Games, Scavenger Hunt, Glitter Stencil Face Painting, Quilt & Prize Raffle Drawings and a half pot guessing game. It will be a rain or shine event and will be located at the St. Anthony Campus located at 4444 South Ohio Street in St Anthony.

All proceeds from the festival will benefit Divine Mercy Parish General Fun and for more information on the Harvest Festival visit. divinemercyduco/harvestfestival