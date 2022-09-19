Truck Crashes into Sturm Hardware on the Square in Jasper

Sturm’s Hardware storefront in downtown Jasper was damaged by a pickup truck. morning around 9 am a red pickup bolted over the curb and sidewalk and into the front of Sturm’s Hardware store. There were no injuries. There was slight damage to the truck and extensive damage to the storefront. Sturms is the only registered historic building on the square as well as one of the oldest buildings around the square. Sturms Hardware has been located in that building for 125 years. The driver of the truck was not publicly identified.

