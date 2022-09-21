Virginia R. Johannemann, 90, of Ferdinand passed away Monday, September 19th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Virginia was born January 10, 1932, in Saint Henry to Clem and Clara (Brinkman) Lange. She was united in marriage to Albert J. Johannemann on May 17, 1952, in Saint Henry Church. Albert preceded her in death on February 16, 2012.

Virginia retired from Best Home Furnishings in 1994 after 23 years. She was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church. She enjoyed traveling, growing flowers, and being with family and friends.

Surviving are three daughters, Mary Lee (Ron) Berg of St. Anthony, Sue (Rick) Wendholt of Ferdinand, and Diane (Barry) Nix of Cannelton, and four sons, Dave (Kathy) Johannemann, Paul Johannemann, and Matt (Ginny) VanKirk all of Ferdinand, and Mark (Deidra) Johannemann of Birdseye. Fifteen grandchildren and twenty-five great-grandchildren also survive. Two sisters, Mary Ann (Jim) Treat of Ferdinand, and Fran (Ron) Jerger of St. Henry. Sisters-in-law, Mary C. Lange, and Martha Lange both of Huntingburg, a brother-in-law, Ralph Johannemann of Ferdinand. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Vic, Ray, Arnold, and Clem Lange, and two sisters, Edna Tempel and Irene Lange in infancy.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 23rd in Saint Ferdinand Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 AM until the mass at 11:00 AM. Friday Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.