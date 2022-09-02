W. Kenneth Sparrow, age 87, of Huntingburg, passed away at 6:14 a.m., on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Willowdale Village in Dale.

He was born December 30, 1934, in Evansville, to Kenneth Monroe and Mary (Berning) Sparrow. Kenneth previously worked at DMI as the Vice President of Administration and Labor and also at Spencer Industries as the Human Resources Administrator. He was a member of the Dubois County Masonic Lodge #520 F&AM, the Huntingburg Kiwanis Club and Vice President of the local Jayces. Kenneth serviced on the Huntingburg City Counsel from 2000-2012 and was the chairman and director of the Indiana Manufacturers Association and Human Resources Committee. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one son, Dean Scott Sparrow.

He is survived by three children, Kent Wayne (Krista) Sparrow of Huntingburg, Jared John (Keina) Sparrow of Evansville and Hanna Kendra (Eric) Ziessler of Sumter, South Carolina; one brother, Larry (Carolyn) Sparrow of Huntingburg; and by three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com