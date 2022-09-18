Warrick County Man Arrested on OWI and Endangering a Minor Charges

A Warrick County man was arrested on charges of OWI and endangering a minor.

Late Saturday night, an Indiana State Trooper was patrolling I-69 near Morgan Avenue when they noticed a vehicle traveling at 90 MPH.

The trooper was able to stop the vehicle and identify the driver as 28-year-old, Coleman Sheridan of Newburgh.

Two passengers were in the vehicle at the time, Sheridan’s girlfriend, and her one-year-old daughter.

Sheridan was showing signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.

Upon further investigation, troopers found several open beer cans inside the vehicle, and tests showed that Sheridan had a BAC of .09%.

Sheridan was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and he is facing charges of reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger less than 18 years of age.