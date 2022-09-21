Who’s Who to Perform Lincoln Amphitheatre Saturday September 24th

The Who’s Who Band will pay homage to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame music catalog of The Who at the Lincoln Amphitheatre this Saturday, September 24. Very special guests and Spencer County natives Five Under will kick things off at 6:30 p.m. with the Chicago-based Who’s Who Band following at 7:30 p.m. The evening is being presented in part by Cleveland-Cliffs Rockport Works and all listed times are central.

Both VIP ($24.95) and General Admission ($19.95) tickets are still available for this special performance at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, or by calling 812-937-2329. VIP tickets include a free drink voucher good for beer and wine for our guests 21 and over or for Pepsi products.

The Who’s Who performance in tribute to The Who is given with great energy and intensity in an effort to recreate the sound and stage presence of The Who in their prime.

Tickets for this and all Lincoln Amphitheatre events, including upcoming performances to the Saturday, October 1 tribute to the Allman Brothers Band and the season-ending Sunday Amp Unplugged afternoon event on October 9 featuring Duke Tumatoe & the Power Trio with very special guest EV Mae, can be purchased at www.LincolnAmphitheatre.com, or by box office phone at 812-937-2329.