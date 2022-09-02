William “Bill” Chappell, age 93, of Huntingburg, passed away at 1:50 p.m., on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at The Waters of Huntingburg.

He was born November 9, 1928, in Huntingburg, to Hilbert and Grace (Hogg) Chappell; and married Glenda F. Hoffman on August 26, 1994, in Jasper. Bill was a proud AA sponsor to many; and enjoyed hunting, fishing, building furniture, and gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda F. Chappell of Huntingburg; two daughters, Cathie (Todd) Oxenford of Colorado and Debbie West of Carson City, Nevada; three stepsons, Jeff and Paul Taber of Huntingburg and Larry “Keith” (Shawna) Taber of Paoli; a niece that he helped raise, Tonya Reckelhoff, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and by seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time. Nass & Son Funeral Home in Huntingburg has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com