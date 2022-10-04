ACLU is asking Indiana Supreme Court to reject Attorney General Request

The ACLU of Indiana is asking the Indiana Supreme Court to reject a request from the state’s Attorney General. A special judge issued an injunction in September blocking Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion from being enforced. Attorney General appealed, asking for the injunction to be lifted and for the Indiana Supreme Court to take immediate jurisdiction over the case. If this happens, the Court of Appeals will not rule on the new law, and it will instead go straight to the state’s highest court for review.

