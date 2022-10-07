An Accident in Dubois County Claims a Life

On Friday October 7th, 2022 at 09:48am, deputies with the Dubois County Sheriffs Office were dispatched to West State Road 56 and 300 North for a personal injury accident. Upon arrival, deputies observed a cargo van laying on its driver’s side, and a small pickup truck with significant front-end damage and two occupants still inside of the vehicle.

Through investigation, it was reported that the 2017 Ford van, driven by Ethan Fulkerson of Cannelton, was traveling west on State Road 56 following a semi and tractor trailer. The semi and tractor trailer slowed down due to a vehicle in front of the semi attempting to turn south onto 300 North. The cargo van was unable to stop and veered to the left of the semi to avoid a collision. The cargo van continued across the center line and into the East bound lane of State Road 56, colliding head on with a 1999 GMC pickup driven by Mark Nelson of Winslow.

The driver of the Ford van refused medical treatment on scene by Dubois County EMS. The driver of the GMC pickup and a juvenile passenger were transported by Dubois County EMS to Memorial Hospital in Jasper for critical injuries. The juvenile passenger later succumbed to the injuries while at Memorial Hospital.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor.

West State Road 56 was shut down for approximately one hour.

The Dubois County Sheriffs Office was assisted by the Ireland Fire Department, Dubois County EMS, Sternbergs and Uebelhors Towing Services.