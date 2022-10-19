Annual Open Enrollment for Medicare opened now through December 7th

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (open enrollment) starts on Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2022. This is the one time of year when ALL people with Medicare can make changes to their Medicare Advantage health and prescription drug plans that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

During the Medicare open enrollment period, you can:

Switch from Original Medicare to Medicare Advantage (as long as you are enrolled in both Medicare Part A and Part B, and you live in the Medicare Advantage plan’s service area)

Medicare beneficiaries with income less than $2,116/month and limited assets might qualify for programs that help to pay for Part B monthly premiums, co-pays and deductibles. Some programs even help to pay for prescriptions. The State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) can help with these applications.

The SHIP is a free and impartial counseling program for people with Medicare. SHIP is facilitated by the Indiana Department of Insurance and Administration for Community Living. SHIP is part of a federal network of State Health Insurance Assistance Programs located in every state.

With more than 100 SHIP sites throughout the state of Indiana, a SHIP counselor is never far away from those who need assistance. SHIP offers numerous events and presentations throughout the state of Indiana to assist Medicare beneficiaries. During open enrollment, some of these events include assistance using the online Planfinder Tool that allows beneficiaries to compare prescription drug plans and Medicare Advantage plans based on their specific needs. A listing of SHIP events can be found at www.Medicare.in.gov.

All of SHIP’s services are offered at no charge to consumers. SHIP is not affiliated with any insurance company or agency and does not sell insurance. SHIP is staffed by a crew of volunteer counselors who have completed intensive training to offer Medicare beneficiaries objective assistance in complete confidence.

If you or someone you know needs help with their Medicare questions, call the SHIP helpline at 1-800-452-4800 or the TTY line for the hearing impaired at 1-866-846-0139. You also can find SHIP online at www.Medicare.IN.gov.

The search for dedicated SHIP Volunteers is ongoing. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer, you can learn more and even apply at www.Medicare.in.gov.

About the Indiana Department of Insurance

The Indiana Department of Insurance protects Indiana’s insurance consumers by monitoring and regulating the financial strengths and market conduct activities of insurance companies and agents. The IDOI monitors insurance companies and agents for compliance with state laws to protect consumers and to offer them the best array of insurance products available. The IDOI also assists Hoosiers with insurance questions and provides guidance in understanding how insurance policies work. Visit the IDOI at www.IN.GOV/IDOI.