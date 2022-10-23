Arthur “Pheff” Sonderman, 88, of Ferdinand passed away Friday, October 21st at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand.

Arthur was born in Louisville, KY. on August 7, 1934, to Albert and Gladys (Mc Nab) Sonderman.

He was united in marriage to Rita Bockting on October 3, 1959, in Mary Help Of Christians Church in Mariah Hill.

Arthur was a lifelong member of Saint Ferdinand Parish. He retired in 1998 from ALCOA as a brick mason after 25 years.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Ferdinand Legion Post 124. Arthur was a Ferdinand Volunteer Fireman for 25 years, and a charter member of the Ferdinand Jaycees.

Arthur was an avid St. Louis Cardinal, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, and Indiana University Basketball fan.

He also enjoyed coaching little league, bowling, and softball. Arthur loved being with family and friends, especially family trips to the Outer Banks in North Carolina.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Rita Sonderman, sons, Dr. Thomas (Therese) Sonderman of Columbus, IN, and Dr. Andrew (Ann) Sonderman of Greenwood, One daughter, Carla (Scott) Bradford of Indianapolis, Eight grandchildren, Sydney (Royce) Sanders, Evan (Danielle) Sonderman, Grace Sonderman, Shelby Bradford, Samantha Bradford, Nathan Sonderman, Collin Sonderman, and Emily Sonderman. One great-grandchild, Quincy Sanders.

Arthur was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Sonderman, and sisters, Marguerite Nord, Caroline Yost, and Mary Catherine Sonderman in infancy.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 26th in Saint Ferdinand Church. Burial with military graveside rites will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 25th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and Wednesday, October 26th from 7:00 to 9:30 AM at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand.

Online condolences may be shared at www.becherfuneralhome.com.