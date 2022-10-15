Bertie Ruth Austin, age 96, of Leavenworth, IN passed away at her daughter’s home on , 2022.

She was born on , 1926 to James B. Parr and Flossie (Cox) Parr in Alton, IN.

Bertie was a true farmer, she raised cattle, tobacco, a large garden that she canned from to prepare for her family. She loved being outdoors doing about anything.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 40 years Kenneth G. Austin, her daughter Pamela Goldman, granddaughter Dee Rogier, 2 great-grandchildren Curtis Rogier and Kenny Goldman and several siblings.

Helen is survived by her children; Gerald Austin, Kenny (Lois) Austin and Marsha (Estell Somerlotte, 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be on , 2022 at 12:30 pm at Denbo Funeral Home in English, IN.

Visitation will be on from 10:00 am until service time of 12:30 pm at Denbo Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.denbo-dillmanfuneralhomes.com

